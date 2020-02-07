The Gregg County Commissioners Court likely will set a rate to lease the county’s new voting machines Monday.
The court’s agenda includes an item to approve a rate for the city of Longview and local schools that lease the machines for their respective elections, including this upcoming May 2.
Other agenda items include a possible request for sealed proposals related to an anticipated 2020 Texas County Transportation Infrastructure Fund grant.
Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday on the third floor of the Gregg County Courthouse, at 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview.