Two Longview companies could win Gregg County work contracts today.
The County Commissioners Court will consider awarding Hugman Construction a contract for vestibules at the Gregg County Courthouse at 101 E. Methvin St.
Also, Curtis-McKinley Roofing is being considered for a contract to repair the roof and perform façade work at the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Building at 2131 S. Eastman Road.
Purchasing Director Kelli Davis will propose the contracts to commissioners during their regular meeting at 10 a.m. today on the third floor of the courthouse.
In other business, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano will ask commissioners to approve a revised interlocal cooperation agreement with Nacogdoches County to house and care for that county’s jail inmates.
Gregg County Jail currently has the jail capacity and ability to provide housing and care for Nacogdoches County inmates, according to the proposed agreement. The agreement is a revision of a dormant 2007 agreement with Nacogdoches County and will carry the signatures of current elected officials.
Gregg County would receive $40 a day for each Nacogdoches County inmate to cover housing, care, meals and routine medical services.
The county has a similar agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to provide housing for its inmates.
The Commissioners Court also will consider Fiscal Year 2020 funding agreements with six nonprofits organizations — Longview Teen Court Inc., Longview Public Library, Judson Metro Volunteer Fire Department, Gladewater’s Lee Public Library, Kilgore Public Library and the Gregg County Historical Foundation.