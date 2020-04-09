UPDATE: Gregg County has added one confirmed case bringing the total in the county to 38, according to Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris.
He said 509 county residents had been tested. Of those, 372 tests have been negative, 38 positive, and the rest are pending.
PREVIOUS: Public health officials on Thursday released more information about the 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
According to demographic data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, 32 of the county’s 37 cases are in Longview. Three are in White Oak, and two are in Kilgore.
Ten of the patients caught the virus through travel. The other 27 were exposed through community spread.
Twenty of the cases are in male patients. The other 17 are in females, according to NET Health.
Confirmed cases are categorized by the physical address of the person infected. County residents tested outside Gregg County are not included in the numbers, according to NET Health.