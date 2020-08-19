From staff reports
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 climbed to 34 Wednesday in Gregg County, with the death of a 60-year-old woman who had been hospitalized for a month.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the woman had been in the ICU at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center the whole time. She had diabetes and other health issues, he said.
“All of our deaths, they all had some complication,” or “co-morbidity,” Browne said.
He said hospitalizations at Longview hospitals remain around 123 or 124.
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 18 on Wednesday for a total of 1,829, according to health department administrator A.J. Harris. Recoveries remained the same at 820 on Wednesday — a number that has more than doubled in the past two weeks. The county had logged 310 recoveries as of Aug. 5.
Browne said the regional health organization, the Northeast Texas Public Health Department, helped Gregg County as it worked to track COVID-19 recoveries.
“We’ve really been concentrating on getting some of the older ones off the books,” Browne said, explaining that it’s been important to make sure the “deluge” of new patients know how to keep from spreading the disease.
The “big problem” while trying to catch up on tracking recoveries is getting people to answer their phones, Browne said. Some recoveries are logged when the health department sees that a previously identified COVID-19 patient has followed up with a negative test. Some have been removed from the active case count because of the length of time that has passed since the person became ill.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday said there were five new cases in his county for a total of 757. Recoveries and deaths in the county remained unchanged at 656 and 35, respectively.
NET Health on Wednesday reported four new Smith County deaths from COVID-19 for the second day in a row. And it was the third consecutive day the district reported multiple deaths from the virus in the county.
That brought the total number of fatalities in Smith County to 46.
The district also announced 31 newly confirmed cases for a total of 2,978. Recoveries rose from 826 to 839.
On Wednesday, 132 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, down from 176 on Tuesday.
The Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported one additional death in Rusk County to raise the total there to three. Eleven new COVID-19 cases also were added for a total of 420.
The state reported four new cases in Upshur County, which has had three residents die from COVID-19.