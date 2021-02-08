Public health officials on Monday reported just more than 100 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents as the hospitalization rate for the virus in the region continued to stay below 15%.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday along with one new confirmed death. The county has had 5,701 confirmed cases, 4,402 recoveries and 97 deaths.
The numbers do not include 4,547 probable cases, 2,570 probable recoveries and 80 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 1,562 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the region remained under 15% through the weekend, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday accounted for 12.32% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, state data showed. The figure marks 10 straight days of hospitalization rates below 15% in the region.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% as it remained above 15% for 46 straight days. On Friday, however, the rate had dipped below 15% for seven straight days triggering a rollback of restrictions on businesses in the area.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 99 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday and one additional death. With the new cases, there have been 10,535 confirmed cases in county residents with 6,953 recoveries and 181 deaths.
On Monday, there were 187 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, which is 10 more than the 177 reported Friday.
The state on Monday reported 23 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and one additional death.
The county has had 2,231 cases and 85 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said the county had added 274 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, averaging 39 new cases each day.
The state reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and one additional death. The county has had 1,994 positive cases, according to the state, and 82 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 13 for a total of 1,217, and the county’s deaths from the virus rose by one to 49.