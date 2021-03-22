The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported 13 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Friday pushing the county’s cumulative count to 6,000.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus remained at 5,621 and 108, respectively, according to the district, which said this past month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,843 probable cases, 4,497 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 271 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 45 new confirmed cases since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,269 confirmed cases, 10,280 recoveries and 197 fatalities from the virus.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region during the weekend dipped below 3% for the first time since June.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.71% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. Sunday was the third straight day the rate was below 3%. On Saturday, the rate was 2.74%, and on Friday it was 2.87%. The rate had not been below 3% since June 22 when it was 2.96%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported eight new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and one additional death.
The county has had 2,392 cases and 102 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported seven additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 2,168 positive cases, according to the state, and 104 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Monday increased by four to 1,311, and the county’s total deaths from the virus remained at 67.
Statewide
The downward trend in Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations remained uninterrupted Monday, according to state statistics.
The 3,447 COVID-19 sufferers hospitalized Monday in Texas were 552 fewer than the previous Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The 1,769 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday plus 763 previously unreported cases, including 665 from Bexar County alone, pushed the state’s pandemic total to 2,747,693. Officials said 104,994 of those cases were active.
Johns Hopkins University data show 65 newly reported COVID-19 deaths pushed the state’s pandemic death toll to 47,392. That’s the third-most in the nation, and university researchers say the state’s 165 per-capital deaths rose from 24th to 23rd most in the nation.
The rolling average number of daily new cases decreased by almost 2,199 over the past two weeks, a 36% drop, the researchers said.