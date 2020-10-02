Public health officials on Thursday again announced double-digit new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said there were 14 new cases in county residents for a cumulative total of 2,291.
The county’s recoveries and deaths remained unchanged at 1,781 and 38, respectively. The county had 472 active cases.
According to the health district, there were two active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County Jail inmates.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday reported nine new cases in his county and three new recoveries.
New confirmed cases in the county have largely been lower in recent reports from Sims. His county has had 913 total cases with 834 recoveries and 35 deaths. The county had 44 active cases on Thursday.
Free walk-up testing is again available today and tomorrow at the Marshall Convention Center. No appointment is necessary, and symptoms are not required to be tested. Pre-register at texas.curativeinc.com .
NET Health announced 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
The county’s cumulative total rose to 3,876. The health district reported one new recovery for a total of 3,020.
Coronavirus-related deaths in Smith County remained at 61.
There were 122 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals Thursday, according to NET Health, down from 130 on Wednesday.
The state on Thursday reported five fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 967 and no new deaths. The county has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had six new confirmed cases and no new deaths, the state reported, with 399 cumulative cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Statewide
Texas health officials reported 3,234 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 112 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
That brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 752,501, with a death toll of 15,823, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 69,597 active cases of the virus, including 3,190 current hospital patients, down from 3,344 on Tuesday.