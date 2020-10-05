Public health officials on Monday announced 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County since Friday with just one new recovery.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the new cases brought the county’s cumulative count to 2,314. The county has had 1,782 recoveries and 38 coronavirus-related deaths. There were 494 active cases in the county on Monday.
NET Health reported six active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates, which was three more than the district reported Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported six new cases in his county since Friday along with 10 recoveries.
There have been 924 confirmed positive cases in county residents, with 854 recoveries and 35 deaths. The county on Monday also had 35 active cases.
Sims expressed optimism about the number of new cases over the course of three days.
“We are making great progress at keeping our case counts low,“ he said. “Let's keep up the good work.“
Sims said 118 people were tested during free walk-up testing Friday at the Marshall Convention Center before 102 were tested on Saturday. The testing returns again at the end of this week.
NET Health reported 29 newly confirmed cases in Smith County residents during the weekend with one new death and an increase of 27 COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals.
The county has had 3,928 confirmed cases with 3,019 recoveries. One new coronavirus-related death brought the county’s death toll to 62, and there were 847 active cases.
There were 146 COVID-19 patients being treated at Tyler hospitals Monday and 10 active cases at the Smith County Jail.
The state on Monday reported one fewer case of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday for a total of 964 confirmed cases. Twice this past week, the state reported fewer cases in the county than the previous day. Rusk county’s COVID-19 deaths increased by one to 12, according to the state.
Upshur County’s cases and coronavirus-related deaths remained unchanged from Friday at 402 and 10, respectively, the state reported.
Statewide
Texas health officials on Monday reported just eight new COVID-19 deaths in the state from the previous day along with 2,192 new coronavirus cases.
The new numbers brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 769,303, with a death toll of 16,033, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 71,074 active cases of the virus, including 3,318 current hospital patients, up from 3,192 on Sunday.