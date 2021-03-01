The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported just 15 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Friday.
The county has had 5,914 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,385 recoveries and 106 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,779 probable cases, 4,263 probable recoveries and 87 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 423 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 42 new confirmed cases since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,005 confirmed cases and 194 fatalities from the virus.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued to remain near its lowest rates in the past five months with numbers at less than 7% throughout the weekend.
COVID-19 patients Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 6.64% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 31st consecutive day the rate was lower than 15%. The rate dipped below 7% with data reported Friday showing Thursday’s rate of 6.98% was the lowest since Sept. 26. The rate Friday was 6.38%, and it was 6.72% on Saturday.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 14 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and two additional deaths.
The county has had 2,345 cases and 93 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county had 49 total new cases in the past week along with three fatalities.
“It is very likely that our weather induced quarantine is keeping our numbers low but regardless, I'm thankful,” Sims wrote in a post on Facebook. “Please do remember these families who have lost a member in your prayers. With all the extraordinary events we've had lately, I can't imagine dealing with the loss of a family member too.”
The state reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 2,111 positive cases, according to the state, and 95 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by seven to 1,287, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 60.
Statewide
The first doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Texas this week, state health officials said Monday.
The first 24,000 doses of the single-dose vaccine against the illness caused by a new coronavirus will go to federal vaccination sites in Dallas, Tarrant and Harris counties today, and the state expects more than 200,000 doses will be allocated to Texas next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.
The new vaccine does not require the ultra-cold storage needed previously by the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, officials said, making storage and distribution much easier. The vaccine is said to be well-suited for homebound seniors, the homeless and others that would have trouble showing up for an appointment for a second dose.
State health officials reported 1,981 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total for the yearlong pandemic to 2,647,845. Fifty-nine coronavirus fatalities reported brought the state's pandemic death toll to 42,995.
However, the estimates of active cases and hospitalizations continued to plummet. The state estimated 156,989 active COVID-19 cases Monday, 4,327 fewer than Saturday's estimate, and 5,611 cases required hospitalization Sunday, the most recent day for which the state provided data. That was 85 fewer than Saturday's total.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 3,102.3, a decrease of 29.3%, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.