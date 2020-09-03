Public health officials on Thursday announced 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County and one less recovery from the virus and offered little clarification into why reported local virus numbers differ in some cases.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported that Gregg County’s new cases brought the overall total number of cases confirmed in residents to 1,952.
The health district, known as NET Health, on Thursday reported 1,097 recoveries in Gregg County after reporting 1,098 on Wednesday. COVID-19 deaths in the county remained at 33.
The Gregg County Health Department on Monday said the county had 2,001 confirmed cases, 36 virus deaths and 1,272 recoveries. On the same day, department Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county would no longer be offering a daily report about COVID-19 and that numbers would be reported by NET Health. The move eliminates “triplication” of work, according to Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
NET Health on Tuesday reported 75 fewer cases in the county.
Browne said NET Health waits until the agency sees the death certificate to count a COVID-19 death. NET Health also waits for complete lab results before adding a patient to the overall case count.
"We reported them as soon as we got them so we could keep tabs on them," Browne said. He said NET Health's count was behind Gregg County's from the beginning and just hasn't caught up yet.
"They'll catch up," he said.
Terrence Ates, spokesman for NET Health, said Thursday that the organization has a state contract to perform disease surveillance for seven counties, including Gregg County.
“Our Disease Surveillance Division receives reports from any and all testing laboratories of all COVID-positive results,” Ates said. “NET Health does not know the exact reasons why the reported COVID statistics from Gregg County are different from our dashboards.”
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Thursday that his county had seven new confirmed cases for a total of 813. Sims made the announcement a day after the county reported no new cases.
“Let's continue to protect yourself and others with a mask, keep your hands washed or sanitized & avoid crowds,” Sims said in a statement. “Our numbers don't have to go back up.”
The county’s recoveries and deaths remained unchanged at 741 and 35, respectively. There were 37 active cases in the county Thursday.
NET Health on Thursday reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Smith County and 30 newly confirmed cases.
Two Tyler women, 58 and 65, who had the virus died, bringing the confirmed death toll in the county to 52. COVID-19 is listed as the probable cause of four additional deaths.
With 30 new cases Thursday, Smith County has had 3,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since early March. Recoveries in the county remained at 2,627 for 710 active cases.
NET Health reported 122 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, down from 130 on Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday showed an increase of two cases in Rusk County for a total of 716 as reported deaths remained at six.
Upshur County cases remained at 333, according to the county’s website.
Longview ISD
Three more Longview ISD students at three campuses have confirmed COVID-19 cases, the district reported Thursday.
A Foster Middle School student tested positive Monday and was last on campus Friday, while a student at J.L. Everhart Elementary School tested positive Wednesday and was last on campus Aug. 24. The third student attends Bramlette STEAM Academy. The student was last at school on Tuesday, the same day as the virus was confirmed as positive.
All students passed the routine screening before arriving and wore masks while on campuses, according to the district.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 15 students had tested positive districtwide along with 14 staff members.
The district is required to notify all parents and staff of the campus when a someone tests positive. It also needs to notify the local health department.
All areas the students had contact with will be cleaned and sanitized.