New cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County increased during the weekend as the hospitalization rate from the virus rose slightly in the region.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, late Monday reported 18 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Friday bringing the total cases in the county to 6,099. Deaths in the county remained at 108.
The health district reported confirmed recoveries from the virus in the county remained at 5,891. In March, the district said it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The numbers do not include 4,967 probable cases, 4,758 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 100 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
The state on Tuesday afternoon reported that 28.22% of Gregg County residents age 16 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Among residents age 65 and up, 58.4% have been fully vaccinated.
In Smith County, NET Health late Monday reported 43 new confirmed cases since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,691 confirmed cases, 11,025 recoveries and 205 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,447 cases and 106 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported just two additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and one additional death. The county has had 2,214 positive cases, according to the state, and 107 COVID-19 deaths.
Cases in Upshur County remained at 1,332 total and deaths remained at 74.
In the past several days, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler area rose to above 3% for the first time in about a month.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which state data was available, accounted for 3.3% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate has been above 3% since Friday when it hit 3.09%. In recent weeks, the hospitalization rate has dipped as low as 1.88%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Statewide
State health officials reported more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths throughout Texas on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,293 new confirmed cases, plus 702 previously unreported cases. The state has had 2,461,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, the state had 62,206 estimated active cases. Of those, 2,779 required hospitalization.
The Texas Tribune reported that as of Sunday, 25.2% of Texans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.