Gregg County on Tuesday added 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an increase in Longview hospitalizations from the virus as recoveries and deaths remained unchanged.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the new cumulative case count for the county is 1,154 after an increase on Monday of 48 cases. He said 5,061 tests have been administered in the county with 3,645 negative results and 262 pending. The county has had 238 patients recover and 16 virus-related deaths.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Tuesday afternoon said the state was reporting 85 hospitalizations in the city from the virus, an increase of eight from the previous day.
Smith County COVID-19 cases jumped by 53 on Tuesday for a new cumulative count of 1,960, as Tyler hospitals were treating a record number of coronavirus patients from East Texas .
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said there are 1,438 active cases, 511 recoveries and 11 deaths in Smith County. The district on Tuesday reported no new recoveries.
The number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals is at 144, an increase of seven since Monday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 50 new recoveries from the virus. The county has now had 534 total positive cases and 356 recoveries.
Sims also reported another death from the virus, which put him his tally at the same as the Department of State Health Services that was reporting 33 deaths on Monday.
“While we are grateful for all the recoveries our hearts go out to those who are sick and especially to the families who have lost loved ones, we can't stop what's been done but we can slow the spread,” Sims said in an afternoon update. “Please wear a mask, wash or sanitize your hands and avoid crowds.”
Rusk County updated new cases on Monday adding 10 from the weekend for a total of 212. The county has had 122 recoveries and three deaths.
Upshur County on Tuesday was reporting 132 total cases with no deaths and 66 recoveries.
Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur reported another death from the virus and three new cases on Tuesday. The new fatality brings the county’s death toll to three. It has had 111 total cases.