Gregg and Smith counties saw similar jumps in new COVID-19 cases and neither recorded additional recoveries on Tuesday. Gregg County cases rose by 20, while cases in Smith County jumped by 33.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said there are 1,307 virus diagnoses, including 240 recoveries and 17 deaths
Harris said 5,601 tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,074 negative results and 220 pending tests.
For Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said the case total has reached 2,222, including 1,696 active cases, 512 recovered cases and 14 deaths.
The number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals went down by one on Tuesday for a current total of 157.
In Harrison County, virus cases jumped by 13, while recoveries rose significantly by 36, County Judge Chad Sims wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
Cumulative case count have reached 591, which includes 402 recoveries and 33 deaths, Sims said.
"Not happy about the increase in cases but at least we had a good number of recoveries," Sims wrote.