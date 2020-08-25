Health officials on Tuesday announced 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County as at least three area school districts continued to report new coronavirus cases in students or staff.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county has had 1,922 cases. There were no new deaths confirmed Tuesday, a day after Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne announced the county’s 36th coronavirus-related death in a 48-year-old man who had been hospitalized for eight days. He was the second-youngest person to have died with COVID-19 in Gregg County.
Harris said 8,384 tests have been given in the county with 6,201 negative results and 261 pending. The county’s recoveries Tuesday remained at 1,149.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus-related deaths in Smith County along with almost 100 newly confirmed cases.
NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates said in a written statement that a 67-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman, both of Tyler, with the virus had died.
The county has had 48 deaths from the virus, four of which are listed as COVID-19 being the probable cause.
The district on Tuesday reported 92 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county for a cumulative total of 3,136. The county has had 2,481 residents recover from the virus.
"We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds," NET Health CEO George Roberts said.
COVID-19 cases in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday soared by more than 100, according to NET Health data, with 149 inmates having an active diagnoses up from 23 on Monday.
The number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals rose by 11 since Monday to a new total of 143.
In Harrison County, where new COVID-19 cases have slowed to a trickle in recent days, County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday said his county had just two new confirmed cases.
The county has had 779 cumulative cases with 35 deaths and 720 recoveries.
Also Tuesday, the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday granted Panola County an exemption from Gov. Greg Abbott's mask order after the county's active case count fell below 20.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones applied for the exemption on Monday.
Jones said Tuesday the county has seven active cases. Since Aug. 10, she said the county reported 11 new cases and 31 recoveries.
The Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported one new case in the county for a cumulative total of 305.
The state on Tuesday reported one new case in Upshur County for a total of 316. The county's website reports three deaths from the virus, while the state reports five.
Area schools
Two staff members at Longview High School tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the district to nine.
The district had no other details to report, other than to say it is following cleaning protocols and sending out required notifications.
Schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to local health authorities and families with students on campuses with positive cases.
Three Longview High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the district returned to classes Aug. 17, but only one was on campus, according to the district. The other two were virtual learners.
The district also had one case confirmed at Foster Middle School, one at Hudson PEP Elementary School, one at Ned E. Williams Elementary School and one at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said Tuesday the district has three employees and two students out with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Notifications were sent out for the high school and intermediate campuses for the staff members, he said. The student cases were at the junior high and high school campuses. One employee is set to return to work today after completing quarantine.
Guidry said two students at the high school and one student at the primary school are self-quarantining out of caution because of close contact. The district is conducting cleaning and sanitization in compliance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Henderson ISD on Tuesday reported positive cases in three more high school students and one student at the primary school.
The high school students were last on campus Friday, according to a statement from the district. The primary student was on campus Tuesday morning.
The district, which was the first to return to classes in East Texas on Aug. 5, previously reported at least 13 students and two staff members who tested positive for the virus.
Hallsville ISD notified parents Aug. 21 that the district had four confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the communication, North Elementary School had one case, while there were two at the junior high school and one at the high school.
The letter did not specify if the cases were related to students or staff and said the district would not be releasing the names or other identifying factors of those who tested positive.
The district also said no cases were linked to exposure on campus.