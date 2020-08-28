Health officials on Friday announced the highest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County in more than 10 days.
The 31 new cases reported by Health Administrator A.J. Harris brought the county’s cumulative coronavirus case count to 1,983. The last time the county had more than 30 new cases in a single day was Aug. 17 when 37 positive diagnoses were announced.
Harris said the county had 24 new recoveries Friday with 1,272 total Gregg County residents considered recovered from the disease. The county’s COVID-19 deaths remained at 36.
Harris said 8,570 tests had been given in the county with 6,369 negative results and 218 pending.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday announced six new cases in his county for a total of 795. Recoveries and deaths from the virus remained at 734 and 35, respectively.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday listed 718 positive cases in Rusk County, a number that is nearly double what the Rusk County Office Emergency reported in its last update on Monday. The state reports the county has had four deaths from the virus.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Friday reported 35 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Smith County for a cumulative total of 3,207 and 679 confirmed active cases.
Deaths from the virus remained at 51 in the county, with four of those listed as COVID-19 being the probable cause.
On Friday, there were 132 COVID-19 patients being treated at Tyler hospitals, up from 121 on Thursday.
Upshur County had 323 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and four total deaths, according to the state.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD on Friday released more information about a positive COVID-19 case in a Foster Middle School student announced Thursday.
The district said the student was last on campus Tuesday and tested positive Thursday, the day the district was notified. The student passed routine screening Tuesday and wore a mask on campus that day.
On Friday, the district also announced a positive case in a student at Judson STEAM Academy. According to a written statement from Superintendent James Wilcox, the student was last on campus Wednesday, passed routine screening that morning and wore a mask while at school.
The cases bring known student coronavirus cases in the district to 11. As of Wednesday, the district had 16 staff members with COVID-19.