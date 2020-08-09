Health officials in Gregg County on Sunday announced 36 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state recorded 4,879 new cases and 116 deaths from the virus.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 6,328 tests had been given in the county with 4,502 negative results and 199 pending.
Three dozen new cases on Sunday increased the cumulative total in the county to 1,627. The county has had 25 coronavirus-related deaths, and recoveries remain at 367.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Sunday said there were 86 patients in Longview hospitals being treated for COVID-19, an increase of eight since he last reported hospitalization numbers on Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Sunday said he had no new cases to report in his county, where 693 residents have had confirmed positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
He did, however, say an additional 13 residents had recovered from COVID-19 boosting recoveries to 693.
Harrison County has had 35-virus related deaths.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District has not been updating weekend numbers for Smith and other counties it tracks.
As of Friday, the last day the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management updated numbers, there were 318 cases in the county.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday said there were 221 cases in Upshur County.
Statewide
Texas has 4,879 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 116 deaths due the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, state health officials reported Sunday.
The DSHS said there are now 486,362 confirmed cases in the state and 8,459 fatalities. The true number of coronavirus cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of Texans hospitalized with the disease fell again to 7,437 Sunday. But state health officials on Saturday reported that more than one in five tests for the virus came back positive over the last week.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.