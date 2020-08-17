Health officials on Monday announced 37 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, while neighboring Smith County added three deaths from the weekend and nearly 100 cases.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Monday the county’s cumulative case count rose to 1,784.
Harris reported 7,151 total coronavirus tests performed in the county as of Monday. He said 277 of those are pending.
Following recent increases in both, COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities remained unchanged again Monday at 746 and 33, respectively.
Northeast Texas Public Health District on Monday reported the deaths of two Tyler residents and one from Lindale due to COVID-19, causing the Smith County virus death toll to reach 38.
Of the 38 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, 34 are considered confirmed, while four are classified as probable. All three of the deaths reported Monday are confirmed to be due to the coronavirus, according to NET Health.
The health district also reported 89 newly confirmed cases and six probable cases for 2,839 total confirmed cumulative cases and 343 that are probable.
Confirmed recoveries also rose by 36 Monday to 819. The county has 1,986 confirmed active cases and 292 probable active diagnoses.
On Friday, NET Health amended its COVID-19 reporting procedures to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said there were five new cases and 23 additional recoveries in his county.
“Mostly good news again today,” he said. “Let’s keep up the good work!”
Harrison County has had 744 confirmed cases, 35 deaths and 645 recoveries.
The Department of State Health Services on Monday reported two new cases in Upshur County for a total of 269. Three county residents have died due to the virus.