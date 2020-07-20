Gregg County COVID-19 cases increased by 48 on Monday for a cumulative total of 1,134.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 5,008 tests had been administered in the county with 3,612 negative results and 262 pending. The county has had 16 deaths and 238 patients recover, numbers that have not changed since this past week.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced 345 cases had been added during the weekend with the highest number of those in Smith County.
The county on Monday added 145 cases on Monday along with another death. NET Health reported of the 1,907 unduplicated positive cases in Smith County residents, 1,500 are Tyler residents.
According to NET Health, there were 137 East Texas residents who are being treated for symptoms related to a COVID-19 infection at a hospital.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county had five new coronavirus cases. Recoveries remained at 306.
Free mobile testing
Free mobile COVID-19 testing that had been planned to start Monday in Longview before being postponed has been rescheduled to start Wednesday.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will begin Wednesday at the agricultural pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex with entry off Grand Boulevard, according to the city.
The testing will be available 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Saturday and is expected to continue for several weeks
About 300 tests will be available each day, and results should be available 24 to 48 hours after a swab is taken.
People who want to be tested do not need to have symptoms of COVID-19, but they will need a form of identification and a phone number where results can be received.
A private vendor will conduct the testing on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.