From staff reports
Gregg County COVID-19 cases rose by 48 on Monday for a new cumulative total of 1,134, while Smith County reported its 11th death and 145 new cases.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said recoveries remain at 238 while deaths remain at 16.
Harris said 5,008 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Gregg County as of Monday, with 3,612 negative results and 262 results pending.
In Smith County, a 74-year-old Tyler man died from COVID-19, making the county’s virus-related death toll rise to 11.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District confirmed the death Monday, while also announcing a new cumulative total of 1,907 virus cases in Smith County.
There are 1,241 active cases and have been 511 recoveries, the health district reported.
Tyler hospitals are treating a record of 137 East Texas patients for the virus, up by 13 since Friday.
Of the 1,907 Smith County residents who have acquired the novel coronavirus, 1,500 — or 79% — are Tyler residents, according to NET Health.
Within the month of July, there have been seven virus-related deaths, 1,263 new cases and 217 recoveries in Smith County, based on NET Health data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county had five new coronavirus cases, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 525. Recoveries remained at 306.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 33 deaths for Harrison County.
Henderson County added 50 new cases Monday for a total of 430. One recovery also was added over the weekend for cumulative count of 100. The county has had five deaths, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County recorded 20 new cases for 264 cumulative cases. There are 52 recoveries and three deaths in the county, NET Health reported.
Wood County added 19 new cases for total of 193, including 95 recoveries and five deaths, according to NET Health.
Mobile testingFree drive-thru COVID-19 testing will begin Wednesday at the agricultural pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex, according to the city of Longview.
The testing originally was scheduled for this past Monday but was postponed because of unforeseen difficulties, the city said.
Drive-thru testing will continue 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and the service is expected to continue for several weeks. Test results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing, the city said. It also said the test is not an antibody test.
A private vendor, Honu, will conduct the testing on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, city of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.
Organizers are preparing to conduct about 300 tests daily. Registration will be available online or in person.
A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but they should bring a form of identification and have a phone number or email address for their results to be delivered.
Those participating should enter the complex at 100 Grand Blvd., off Cotton Street, and follow the signs to the testing area.
To register online, go to tinyurl.com/LvwTesting .