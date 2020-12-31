Gregg County added 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as virus patients continued to account for more than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region for the 17th consecutive day.
The new cases in Gregg County brought its cumulative count of confirmed cases to 4,174, according to data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health. The county’s confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were unchanged at 3,038 and 78, respectively.
The numbers do not include 2,749 probable cases, 1,319 probable recoveries and 57 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Thursday, there were 1,058 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates Wednesday remained at 43.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday accounted for 18.91% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. A record 19.12% was reported Monday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The state reported 21 intensive care unit beds were available across the entire Trauma Service Area on Thursday, which was one more than on Wednesday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area this past week set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths. The county has had 7,224 confirmed cases and 149 confirmed fatalities.
On Thursday, there were 261 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, a decrease from 271 on Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 13 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents along with one additional death.
The county has had 1,406 cases and 63 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported eight new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,504 positive cases, according to the state, and 51 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 14 for a total of 732, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 31.
Statewide
Texas hit another grim milestone Thursday when it surpassed 12,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, setting a new record high in that category for the fourth consecutive day.
Meanwhile, state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office was in court trying to overturn an Austin local order that would ban dine-in eating and drinking between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night from Thursday until Sunday morning.
Austin officials have said they are trying to limit large social gatherings over the New Year holiday weekend to tamp down a surge in new virus infections and hospitalizations in the state capital. But Paxton said the order improperly restricts business hours in violation of a statewide order by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas reported 12,268 COVID patients in hospitals, an increase of 1,400 in one week. State officials also counted 349 newly-reported deaths. The Texas death toll has reported more than 26,400 fatalities.
The stark numbers keep rising as officials roll out the first vaccines in a system that has produced delays, some confusion and frustration.