Public health officials on Thursday announced 53 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since Tuesday as regional hospitalizations from the virus remained above 15% for the 45th consecutive day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new confirmed cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 5,408 with 93 confirmed deaths. Recoveries in the county increased by one to 3,656.
The numbers do not include 4,219 probable cases, 2,212 probable recoveries and 77 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Thursday, there were 1,659 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Thursday decreased to seven.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for a region that includes Longview and Tyler has decreased in recent days but remained above 15% for the 45th straight day.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 16.27% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate Wednesday was the lowest the region has seen since Dec. 20 when it last dipped below 16% to 15.94%.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% and has been below 17% for the past five most recent days for which data is available.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 160 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday and four additional deaths. The county has had 9,931 confirmed cases, 6,480 recoveries and 174 fatalities.
On Thursday, there were 220 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 40 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Tuesday and one additional death.
The county has had 2,072 cases and 77 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Tuesday and four additional deaths. The county has had 1,856 positive cases, according to the state, and 77 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 13 for a total of 1,108, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 44.
Statewide
Texas has now administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations, state health officials said Thursday, and the new Biden administration could help determine who’s next in line.
But Texas surpassed the milestone for doses while lurching toward the end of the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic. Of the more than 35,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in Texas, more than 1 in 5 have come in January.
January’s grim tally climbed Thursday with more than 470 newly reported deaths. But hospitalizations continued trending downward to just under 12,400 patients, as officials see encouraging signs that cases may be leveling off after a bleak surge that accelerated after the Christmas holidays.
Texas moved away from federal vaccine guidelines in December and joined other states in moving a broader population of older residents to the front of the line. But Imelda Garcia, who chairs the state panel that recommends vaccine prioritization for Texas’ nearly 30 million residents, said the Biden administration may make some changes that they’ll want to consider for the next phase.
Garcia said Texas is “not satisfied” with the supply of vaccines and did not hint at what groups might be eligible next.