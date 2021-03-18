The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, late Wednesday reported seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday.
The county has had 5,980 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,621 recoveries and 108 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,834 probable cases, 4,498 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 251 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health late Wednesday reported 25 new confirmed cases since Monday and one additional death. The county has had 11,197 confirmed cases and 197 fatalities from the virus.
The seven-day rolling rate of new COVID-19 infections was up slightly this past week although still represented a “minimal” level of community spread, according to NET Health.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 6.11 for the period March 11 through Wednesday a week after it registered 5.88. The county’s rate had risen above 50 in recent weeks, which brought with it a “substantial” level of community spread.
Minimal community spread indicates “evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigation underway; no evidence of exposure in large congregate setting,” according to the district.
Six of the seven counties for which NET Health provides disease surveillance exhibited minimal levels of community spread this past week with only Smith County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection rising into the double digits and a “moderate” level of community spread. The county had a rate of 10.5 new infections adjust per capita.
Moderate community spread represents “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases,” according to NET Health.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued to decline with data released Thursday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 3.47% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate had been above 4% since late June and reached as high as above 22%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Statewide
The state health department on Thursday reported 4,373 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,735,811, an estimated 108,696 of which are now active. Texas hospitals had 3,846 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The 198 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Thursday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 46,077.