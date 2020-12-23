From staff and wire reports
Gregg County added 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, continuing a trend of significant daily increases.
The new cases reported Tuesday by regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, mean Gregg County has recorded 262 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, or an average of more than 65 per day over the past four days.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the region that includes Longview/Tyler remained above 15% of total hospital capacity for the eighth consecutive day.
The seventh day of meeting that 15% threshold meant that the region faces new capacity restrictions at restaurants and other businesses beginning today. Bars must close and businesses must drop from 75% capacity to 50% capacity across a 19-county region that includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties, according to an order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
Gregg County’s total confirmed case count is at 4,016, while fatalities remained at 76. Recoveries in Gregg County jumped by 159 to 3,038.
The numbers do not include 2,521 probable cases, 1,318 probable recoveries and 54 deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Tuesday, there were 902 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates decreased by one Tuesday to 42.
Confirmed cases in Smith County increased Tuesday by 80 to 7,019 while recovered skyrocketed. NET Health reported an increase of 477 in the county’s confirmed recoveries to 5,040. Confirmed fatalities in the county increased by one to 146.
On Tuesday, there were 273 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, a decrease of two from Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported no new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents as the total remained 1,362.
Fatalities remained unchanged at 58, according to state data.
The state reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,471 positive cases, according to the state, and 48 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by two for a cumulative total of 696, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by two to 30.
Statewide
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday joined the ranks of governors receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on live television in hopes of assuring the public that the inoculations are safe.
Abbott, a Republican, said after getting the vaccine at a hospital in the state capital that federal health officials have urged governors to set an example.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also received the first dose this week, while other governors have said they’ll wait.
A resurgence of the virus in Texas has put the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients back over 10,000 for only the second time during the pandemic. Nearly 11,000 people were hospitalized in July during a deadly summer outbreak.
Abbott has said he won’t impose new lockdown measures as cases climb.