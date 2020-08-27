Public health officials on Thursday announced 99 newly confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 in Gregg County residents compared with 15 new cases of the virus.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s new numbers increased the overall totals to 1,952 cases and 1,248 recoveries, leaving the county with 668 active cases. The county’s death count from the virus remained at 36.
The new recoveries are the first reported by the health department since Sunday. The county’s last death reported was Monday, when Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said a 48-year-old man died with COVID-19 after eight days in the hospital.
Harris said 8,482 tests had been given in the county with 6,236 negative results and 294 pending.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday announced 13 new recoveries and just a single new case of the novel coronavirus in his county.
There have been 789 positive cases in county residents and 734 of those residents are considered recovered. The county has had 35 COVID-19 deaths.
Active cases in the county were at 20.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday reported 14 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Smith County for a cumulative total of 3,172 and 644 active cases.
Deaths from the virus remained at 51 in the county, while four of those listed COVID-19 as the probable cause.
On Thursday, there were 121 COVID-19 patients being treated at Tyler hospitals, down from 135 on Wednesday.
NET Health reported that 181 Smith County Jail inmates had active cases of the coronavirus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported six deaths from the virus in Upshur County and 319 confirmed cases. The numbers were different than what the county reported on its website — 320 total cases and three deaths.
COVID-19 in area schools
Gilmer ISD said in notices this week it had two people within the district test positive for COVID-19 — one at the high school and another on the elementary campus.
An email sent Wednesday to parents said “an individual at Gilmer High School” tested positive for COVID-19 and that people who were in close contact with the person with the lab-confirmed case were being notified. The statement did not say if the person who tested positive was a staff member or student and did not say when the person was last on campus.
Another email, also sent Thursday, to parents said the case at the elementary school was in a student who was last on campus Monday.
The two cases are the first within Gilmer ISD about which the News-Journal has been notified since the district began classes for the school year Aug. 12.
School districts are required to notify all families of a campus when there is a confirmed COVID-19 case at the school. They are not required to notify the media.
People who had close contact with the students will be notified by phone and will need to quarantine for 14 days, according to the district.
Longview ISD sent an all-call to parents Thursday about another lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 at Foster Middle School.
The first case the district reported was in a student at the campus Aug. 20. Further details about the case announced Thursday were not immediately available.
Assistant superintendents Dennis Williams and James Hockenberry reported at Wednesday’s Longview ISD board meeting that the district had nine students and 16 staff members out after positive COVID-19 tests. Williams said six other students were quarantining because of other exposure, and Hockenberry said five other staff members also were out while they quarantine.