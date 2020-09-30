Public health officials on Wednesday announced a dozen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents, half the number of new cases reported the previous day.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county’s cumulative case count rose to 2,277 with the new 12 cases.
Recoveries from the virus and coronavirus-related deaths remained at 1,781 and 38, respectively. The county had 458 active cases on Wednesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on announced seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with three recoveries from the virus.
The county has had 904 total confirmed cases, with 831 of those in residents who have recovered. The county’s coronavirus-related fatalities remain at 35, and the county had 38 active cases on Wednesday.
Sims said free COVID-19 testing will return to the Marshall Convention Center the next two Fridays and Saturdays.
Net Health on Wednesday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County for a total of 3,838. The county’s recoveries from the virus and fatalities remained unchanged at 3,019 and 61. The county on Wednesday had 758 confirmed active cases.
The health district reported 130 COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals Wednesday, down from 136 on Tuesday.
The state reported eight new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since for a total of 972 and no new deaths. The county has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had three new confirmed cases and no new deaths, the state reported, with 393 cumulative cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Wednesday morning sent a note to Parkway Elementary School parents and students about a positive COVID-19 test result in a staff member. The employee’s point of exposure was not on campus, according to the district.
Statewide
Texas health officials reported 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with 107 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
That brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 748,967, with a death toll of 15,711, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 69,767 active cases of the virus, including 3,344 current hospital patients, up from 3,251 on Tuesday.