A 48-year-old Gregg County man has died with COVID-19 after eight days in the hospital.
The man is the 36th Gregg County resident to die with COVID-19. Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the man had health issues, but none of the ones that have been associated as high risk from COVID-19, such as diabetes, heart disease or emphysema. The man is the second youngest person to have died with COVID-19 in Gregg County.
"He basically was in the intensive care unit the entire time," Browne said.
The county added 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with the cumulative case count now at 1,897. However, the county also logged 164 recoveries, marking 1,149 people recovered, up from 985 over the weekend.
Browne said regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District has been assisting the local health office in catching up on logging recoveries. People don't have to have a negative COVID-19 test to be declared recovered. Browne said if it's been 10 days since diagnosis, and the patient has had four days after that without symptoms, the patient can be declared recovered, for a total of 14 days.
Browne cautioned that the health office has seen some groups of infections from families that gathered together or with addresses that lined up.
"We're seeing that because people are trying to get together, and they forget they are marrying two people or three people or four people from different households," Browne said.
About a week ago Browne had reported more than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Gregg County. However, he has said that number was based on data from the state that he realized there were issues with. He said on Thursday last week there were actually 62 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Gregg County. He didn't yet have this week's updated information.
Smith County's COVID-19 confirmed case count reached more than 3,000 with reports of 66 new cases on Monday.
NET Health reported 3,044 total confirmed cases, including 558 active cases and 2,444 recoveries. Confirmed recoveries rose by 32 during the weekend, and probable recoveries remained at 283.
Smith County’s virus death count stayed at 46, which includes 42 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths, according to NET Health.
The number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals rose by seven since Friday to 132.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county had no new coronavirus cases from the previous day, and he reported 45 more recoveries.
The county has had 777 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 720 recoveries and 35 deaths.
Sims said he was very thankful to have no new cases to report and encouraged residents to continue to be safe.
“With our case numbers this low, this is an opportune moment to further reduce the spread,” he said.
The Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported two newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County. The county has had 446 cases and three deaths.
Upshur County on its website Monday reported 315 total cases in the county, an increase of two from Sunday. The county reported three deaths from COVID-19, while the state reports five.
Area schools
Cases at recently returned Longview-area school districts continued to be reported on Monday.
Two second-grade classrooms at White Oak ISD on Monday started a two-week quarantine after a teacher and student at the primary school tested positive, according to a letter sent to parents.
A student and staff member at Pine Tree Junior High — along with two more Longview ISD students — tested positive for the virus, the districts confirmed on Monday.
In White Oak, administration on Sunday conducted contact tracing and have contacted any parents or guardians whose students are in the class of the teacher who tested positive.
According to Pine Tree ISD, the cases at the junior high are unrelated, and the areas visited by those who tested positive are being cleaned and sanitized.
At Longview ISD, another high school student tested positive, according to the district. The student tested positive during the weekend and was last on campus Friday.
Last week, two Longview High School virtual students tested positive. They have not been on campus.
The other case confirmed this morning is at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, according to the district. The student was last on campus Friday.
According to the district, the students wore masks on campus and are currently in quarantine.