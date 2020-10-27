New confirmed cases of COVID-19 were back in the double digits for Gregg County on Tuesday as public health officials also reported more than 50 recoveries from the virus.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 23 new confirmed cases and 56 additional confirmed recoveries from the virus. The county has had 2,568 confirmed cases, 2,154 of which are in patients who have recovered. Confirmed virus deaths on Tuesday remained at 43.
The health district also records data for probable statistics related to the virus, which include 855 cases, 388 recoveries and seven deaths not included in the confirmed numbers.
On Tuesday, the district showed an unchanged 10 Gregg County Jail inmates with active cases of COVID-19.
Data from NET Health show Gregg and six other counties covered by the district to be areas of “moderate” spread with seven-day rolling rates of COVID-19 between 10 and 35 cases per 100,000 people.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate for this past week was rising at 25.01.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported a dozen new cases in his county after just two new ones to report over the weekend. The new cases increased the county’s cumulative count to 1,077.
Recoveries and coronavirus-related deaths remained at 972 and 35, respectively.
Health officials on Tuesday reported 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County along with 82 additional confirmed recoveries. The county has had 4,541 confirmed cases, 3525 recoveries and 71 deaths.
NET Health reported 147 patients with probable and confirmed cases of the coronavirus were being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 145 on Monday.
The state on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,008 positive cases, according to the state, and 23 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s cases increased by seven to a cumulative 491. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 13.