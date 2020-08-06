Gregg County reported the same number of new COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, while Smith County added three coronavirus deaths.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county added 34 new cases for a cumulative count of 1,444. Recoveries also rose by 34 for a total of 310. Deaths remained at 23.
Harris said 6,048 total tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,390 negative results and 214 pending tests.
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported three Tyler residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 20.
NET Health said the deaths were a 72-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman.
Twenty-nine new cases were also recorded on the same day for a new total of 2,446. This number includes 681 recoveries and the 20 deaths. Recoveries are up by one since Tuesday.
One-hundred and sixty-eight East Texas patients are receiving treatment for the coronavirus at Tyler hospitals, which is up by 16 from the previous day.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
In Harrison County, new cases increased by 18 and recoveries rose by nine Wednesday, County Judge Chad Sims wrote in his daily update. The county has a total of 653 virus cases, including 498 recoveries and 35 deaths.
Upshur County has 201 cumulative cases, including three deaths and 124 recoveries as of Wednesday, according to the county's website.
Also on Wednesday, Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize announced a staff member at the high school tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to privacy requirements, the name of the employee cannot be revealed, but Mize said they’re doing well and have minor symptoms.
After careful review, two staff members and one student are nearing the end of a quarantine period. To the district’s knowledge, none of these three have experienced COVID-19 symptoms.
“All of our campuses at Mineola ISD continue to be cleaned daily and operations at our High School Campus will continue as usual,” Mize said. “As always, we will keep you apprised of any further updates.”