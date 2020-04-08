Public health officials on Wednesday announced three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County bringing the total to 37.
The Gregg County Health Department reported the numbers in a statement shortly after 6 p.m. saying also that 465 total tests had been administered to Gregg County residents. 310 of those have been negative.
The news came shortly after Longview Mayor Andy Mack said that started Wednesday he would be reporting information just for the city of Longview. In an update shortly before 6 p.m., Mack said the city had three more confirmed cases. The new cases increase the total in just the city limits to 26.
Mack said he hoped to provide a single update daily that includes a chart with demographic information about the patients. He stressed in his statement that different reporting methods at various entities make it challenging to get the information each day and to be sure it is accurate.
Each of these medical facilities are overwhelmed by the volume of patients they are seeing and screening,” he said. “Also, the reporting methods are different for each facility so we must all be patient and thankful for what we are getting because everyone is doing the best they can at this point.”
The data show 12 of the 26 cases in Longview are female patients, 13 are male and for one the gender is unknown. One positive case is in a person who is between zero and 20 years old. Seven are people between 21 and 40. The age range 41 to 59 includes the largest number at twelve, and four people with the coronavirus are between 60 and 79. Two of the cases are in patients with unknown age ranges.
The news comes a day after Mack issued further orders restricting businesses to stem the spread of the virus. The restrictions include limiting the number of people who can be inside businesses and imposing limits on high-demand items. The orders, set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. today, also close playgrounds at city parks and impose a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Also on Wednesday, Bowie County reported a total of five deaths in the county related to COVID-19. One of those had been previously reported to have been a 70-year-old Bowie County woman who died while being treated at a hospital in Texarkana.
Officials also said three more cases were confirmed in Bowie County. The new cases made the total 35 in the county.
Also on Wednesday, Harrison County added two cases, making the total in the county 13. Nacogdoches County added three cases, and Smith County, an East Texas hot spot added three cases for a total of 82.
Total cases for all of Northeast Texas are now near 300.