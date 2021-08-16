What's good for the airport should be good for county commissioners, too.
On Monday, Gregg County Commissioners approved a change to a contract for work at the East Texas Regional Airport that added about $43,000 to the cost of the contract as a "change order." Precinct 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, who voted for the measure, said county commissioners should be able to do the same thing for projects in their precincts if there's a change order in the middle of a project.
"I'm going to keep this on top" of his desk for when commissioners are working on projects in their precincts, he said.
The county previously had awarded a bid for $182,777.70 to Rayford's Truck and Tractor for seal coat and slurry seal work to existing pavement at the airport. The change order increases the cost to $225,478.08. Airport Director Roy H. Miller said chip seal, which includes small gravel type rocks, was put down in one area and it raised concerns about whether those rocks were getting on the airport side. The work will cover the chip seal with a slurry seal.
"We're talking about an exceptional amount of money," McKinney said.
County Auditor Laurie Woloszyn explained to McKinney that the change order was allowed because it was equal to less than 25% of the project's overall cost.
Also on Monday, commissioners voted to hire a replacement for Human Resources Director Rita Fyffe, who retired earlier this year. Michael Heidger, who has been working in human resources at Mr. Cooper in Longview and previously was human resources manager at the Crosby Group in Longview, was hired at a salary of $72,500.
Commissioners also approved an order setting the local Nov. 2 state constiutional election as called by the state legislagure and governor. Early voting will take place 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 18-22 and Oct. 25-27 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 in Room 108 on the first floor of the Gregg County Courthouse.
Election Day voting is 7 a.m.-7 pm. at the usual countywide polling places, with two exceptions. Broughton Recreation Center and the Kilgore Community Center were not available. The Longview ISD Education Support Center on Young Street and the Kilgore Lions Club will be used instead.