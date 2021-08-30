Gregg County Precinct 2 Commissioner Daryl Primo cast the lone votes Monday morning against the county's new budget and tax rate, which is increasing for the first time in 18 years.
The county's 2021-22 tax rate will increase from 26.25 cents per $100 valuation in the current budget year to 29.75 cents per $100 valuation in the budget year that will begin in October. That's an increase of 13.3%, according to information provided by the county. No one from the public and no commissioners commented on Monday about the budget, tax rate and additional revenue the new tax rate will generate before the three, 4-1 votes on each issue.
Most of the tax rate increase — 2 cents — would go to increasing salaries for law enforcement personnel employed by the county. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt previously said county law enforcement salaries have fallen behind other agencies in East Texas, contributing to a shortage of 50 personnel in the sheriff's office as of earlier this month. The starting salary for a jailer, for instance, will increase from $32,000 to $37,000 in the new budget, with pay for all licensed law enforcement positions increasing by $5,000, county budget information says.
The budget also includes 3% cost of living raises for all other county employees and elected officials (except for law enforcement), budget information says. Other factors contributing to the increased tax rate include higher costs for indigent legal defense, higher costs for unreimbursed indigent health care and higher overtime costs in the jail as a result of staff shortages and increasing jail costs.
Information from the county shows the average home’s taxable value grew 3.8% from $126,941 to $131,718, with the tax on an average homestead growing 17.6%, or $58.64, from $333.22 to $391.86. Total property taxes collected would grow 13.85%, or about $3.2 million, from about $23.12 million to almost $26.33 million.
While Primo did not comment Monday on his votes against the tax rate, the additional revenue it creates and budget, he previously has said increasing tax rates should be a "last resort" and that he is concerned about raising the tax rate while people are still recovering from the economic hardships created by the pandemic. He's also called for drawing money from the county's reserve funds.