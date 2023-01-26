Projects within Gregg County and the city of Longview will benefit from $4.5 million in grant funding awarded by the Governor's Public Safety Office.
The grants promote "strategies that improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism, and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans," the East Texas Council of Governments announced.
ETCOG's Public Safety Division helps jurisdictions submit applications annually for the grants, which are then ranked and scored by ETCOG's Criminal Justice Advisory Committee and Homeland Security Advisory Committee.
Among the grants awarded in the region: Victims of Crime Act will receive $2.7 million; Justice Assistance will receive $343,036.06; Violence Against Women Act will receive $126,453.56; Juvenile Assistance will receive $48,192; and $1.2 million for homeland security.
Included in the $1.2 million related to homeland security is about $63,000 to Longview's Special Operations Team Enhancements project.
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the fire department has been working on this project for the past four to five years as the funds, gradually replacing its special operations equipment. The special equipment, some pieces more than 20 years old, was originally acquired from 9/11-related grants that were issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
Steelman explained the equipment serves specialized functions such as handling hazardous materials, during a structural collapse, confined space and water rescues and hazmat situations, including chemical or biological agents.
"All this equipment is stuff we gotta maintain to be response-ready," he said.
Primarily, the hardware is what's known as stabilization equipment, Steelman said. It's often used to help during structural collapses but can also be used in severe weather situations.
Steelman gave an example of a situation he said isn't uncommon — a vehicle hitting a building. In this instance, three factors have to be considered: the person in the vehicle, anyone in the building and the building itself. Stabilization equipment is used to support the building while passengers in the vehicle and people in the building are safely evacuated.
The grant helps lessen the burden of cost on the city, Steelman said, adding that previous funding has allowed the department to expand its capabilities while also justifying the operations outside of the normal city budget.
In addition, two projects administered by the Gregg County District Attorney's office, the Gregg County Victims Assistance Coordinator Project and the Violence Against Women - Prosecution Project will receive $50,000 and $44,000, respectively.
The Gregg County Victims Assistance Coordinator Project devotes resources to providing direct services to victims of crime to help them recover and to navigate the justice system, according to ETCOG.
And the Violence Against Women - Prosecution Project supports victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking through staff training, prevention and awareness, data collection, legal assistance and treatment for trauma.
Other Gregg County organizations to benefit from the grants include the Women's Center of East Texas, which will get $300,000; the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, which will receive $450,000 for "operational turnaround and transitional housing"; and the city of Kilgore, which will get $29,877 for a victim services coordinator.