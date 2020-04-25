Though the state remains firm on property appraisal process deadlines, the Gregg Appraisal District has extended some deadlines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notices of 2020 appraised values for about 300,000 properties in Gregg County were mailed to property owners this week, Chief Appraiser Libby Neely said Thursday.
Neely has put in place a 30-day automatic extension to the deadline date for filing business personal property renditions from April 15 to May 15. The move allows business owners more time to complete the state-required filing without a penalty.
She also has extended the deadline on applications related to agricultural, timber and wildlife use, with completed forms and required supporting documentation due without penalty if received before June 30.
However, the state has made no changes to requirements related to the appraisal process, even though executive orders meant to control the spread of COVID-19 have led many public offices, including the appraisal district, to close its lobby to the public.
The appraised values reflect property appraisals as of this past New Year’s Day. Cities, school districts, the county and other local jurisdictions will receive word of their preliminary 2020 values at the end of April, but those values won’t be certified until late July.
“The recent real estate market in Gregg County has experienced a stable trend of growth, with 2019 sales and construction gains giving positive indications for the 2020 market,” according to a statement from the appraisal district.
Property owners who believe that the estimated value of their property doesn’t reflect the Jan. 1 market value are asked to contact the Gregg Appraisal District, Neely said, and staff will set up a phone appointment with an appraisal staff member for a review.
The district can be reached by phone at (903) 238-8823, by fax at (903) 238-8829, by email at greggcad@gcad.org or online at www.gcad.org .
For property owners who received their notices this week, the deadline to protest their appraisal is 30 days from the date they receive the notice or May 15 — whichever is later, Neely said.
“We would encourage you to use our e-file option if, after speaking with an appraiser, you feel a protest is warranted,” according to the appraisal district. “Our website can serve as a resource for information related to the property tax process, available exemptions, online exemption applications, online business personal property rendition submission, maps and imagery or to check comparable properties.”