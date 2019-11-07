The Gregg County Appraisal District is reopening the bid process on property it owns in Longview, after the first round of bids failed to reach even half of the land's appraised value.
The 3.72-acre lot on Lake Lamond Road is valued at $55,800, but the district received three bids no higher than $25,000 earlier this year, Chief Appraiser Libby Neely told directors Wednesday during their monthly meeting.
The lot is next to Bella Oaks Apartments.
"We weren’t really satisfied that we were getting the value that we should for the property, so we’re going to go through the process again," she said. "We only had three people give us bids on it, and we need to get more money."
The appraisal district has owned the property since March 1990. Neely said the lot may have been considered a site for the district's offices until the district acquired its office property on Loop 281 from the Longview Economic Development Corp. in 1996.
The district will again have to advertise in the newspaper that the property is on the market, among other state requirements.
"We have to follow certain rules the state sets up as a governmental entity to market the property," Neely said.
In other matters Wednesday, directors evaluated the chief appraiser's job and salary during executive session.
"They took no action," Neely said.
Directors met behind closed doors for several minutes, "then called me in to continue the executive session, gave me their thoughts, then opened the session back up," she said.
Neely also updated directors on the five nominees to the appraisal district board.
Four nominees — Julie Woods, A.P. Merritt, Jim Cerrato and Keith Honey — already serve on the board.
Local attorney Vance Freeman has been nominated to replace Mark Pruitt, who has decided not to seek a third term, Neely said.
Appraisal district directors have no term limits imposed by the state.