Next year, Gregg County property owners will be able to go to one online source to find proposed tax rates, how they would affect residents’ tax bills and time and dates of public hearings for those rates.
Gregg County Chief Appraiser Libby Neely said the appraisal district will launch a new website in 2020 that will let property owners see their property values; the different ad valorem rates proposed by schools, cities, the county and other local taxing entities; and what those proposed rates will mean for their upcoming tax bills.
Plus, users of the site will be able to see the locations and times that those governing bodies will hold public hearings on their proposed tax rates, she said.
The site will be required by state law within two years, but the Gregg County Appraisal District is taking an early leap, Neely said, and all of its participating taxing entities are on board.
“It’s not required until 2021, but we’re going to be proactive and starting it in 2020,” she said.