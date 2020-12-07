Gregg County Commissioners decided Monday to give $250,000 to Community Healthcore to aid the organization in its continued efforts to provide mental health and intellectual disability services to the area.
Community Healthcore, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, provides mental health, intellectual disability, substance abuse, child and adolescent, early childhood intervention, counseling and parenting services to residents in the county on a sliding fee scale or at no cost, depending on income.
The county voted Monday to give $250,000 to Community Healthcore to support the organization during the upcoming year. Community Healthcore, which is based in Longview, reported in January that it serves about 16,000 people each year with a staff of about 450 employees.
According to a funding agreement between Gregg County and Community Healthcore, the $250,000 from the county is to be used by Community Healthcore for transportation costs incurred in taking Gregg County residents to and from the agency, other costs associated with county residents' mental health, and costs of alternate placement for county residents.
In return, Community Healthcore must provide the county with biannual financial reports and service statistic reports, as well as other documentation that the county may request, according to the agreement.
Also on Monday, commissioners voted to give $6,000 to the Judson Metro Volunteer Fire Department to support the department in providing firefighting services to residents in unincorporated areas of Gregg County.
The funding agreements approved Monday are among a series of such agreements that commissioners discuss each year.
In November, commissioners approved funding agreements with East Texas Child Advocates, Greater Longview United Way, Kilgore Public Library, Longview Museum of Fine Arts and SeeSaw Children's Place to support each organization in its service to the community.