Gregg County's share for providing health benefits to its employees is increasing $1.7 million this year.
The expense was part of a $52 million budget that the Gregg County Commissioners Court approved Monday. The budget includes a possible capital expense to add at least one and as many as four vestibules to Gregg County Courthouse entryways.
Commissioners also ratified a property tax increase, as the flat year-to-year tax rate of 26.2-cents-per-$100 rate will draw 4.5% more revenue because of increasing property values compared with last year.
Employee health insurance costs, a 5% pay raise for law enforcement and a 3% increase for all other employees combined to total at least $3.5 million in added spending.
Budget Director Linda Bailey and County Auditor Laurie Woloszyn told commissioners that, after talking with an insurance consultant, they determined that the county-paid portion of health premiums is increasing 17% to $981 a month per employee for medical and to $51 a month per employee for dental.
In May, the county updated its health and insurance benefits program with an effort toward encouraging employees to make healthier choices that can ultimately provide cost savings to the self-funded plan.
"It’s only been, like, three months, so we really haven’t realized those savings and costs yet," Woloszyn said. "We may have to look into the future more."
She projected that it will take at least 12 months for the county to realize any cost savings from the updates.
"We’re not going to bear any cost savings in three months," she said.
Commissioners agreed to request bids from vendors interested in adding vestibules at entrances into the Gregg County Courthouse.
Purchasing Director Kelli Davis said that a contract won't be awarded until next year's budget year, which begins Oct. 1, but that the county should starting the bidding process now.
Vestibules could be installed at all four entrances, but commissioners might decide to install a vestibule only at the north entrance or at both the north and east entrances, which are wheelchair accessible.