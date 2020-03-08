As the coronavirus spreads within the United States, regional health officials are hoping for the best but planning for the worst.
They want to be ready if any residents come down with COVID-19, the respiratory disease first identified in China in December.
“Right now, (along) with all the other surrounding communities, we’re in a wait-and-see mode. While we’re in that waiting process, we are developing a contingency plan, so that we will be ready to confront that emergency if it arises,” said A.J. Harris, spokesman for the Gregg County Health Department.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed guidelines for identifying possible cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
In Gregg County, the process would work like this: residents who suspect they have been exposed to COVID-19 through travel or close personal contact with an infected person should first notify their doctor or a local medical center.
Call ahead before visiting your health care provider, especially if you have “a fever and other symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Mark Anderson, chief medical officer of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
Harris said this past week that Gregg County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but multiple people are being monitored.
“Right now, we have some people we are looking at,” Harris said Friday afternoon. “It’s not like there are 10 or 20. At this time, we are awaiting test results. That is the reason we are watching these persons.”
Screening for risk factors
When patients arrive at the medical facility, they will be screened to determine if they fit CDC criteria for possible exposure to COVID-19. If they do, they will be interviewed by an epidemiologist from the Northeast Texas Health District, known as NET Health, Harris said.
Epidemiologists are “disease detectives,” public health professionals who investigate patterns and causes of disease and injury in humans.
The epidemiologist will ask the patient about any recent travel, try to determine how he or she might have been exposed to the virus and identify anyone who has had close contact with the patient Harris said.
If the patient has no symptoms, he or she will self-quarantine at home for 14 days, separating from family members and pets and not leaving the premises.
However, if the patient has COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — he or she will be hospitalized in isolation rooms to avoid exposing anyone else, Harris said.
“Specialized isolation rooms are designed so that infectious organizations can’t get outside them into the rest of the hospital,” he said. Mucus samples will be swabbed from the patient’s nose or throat and sent off to be tested for the coronavirus.
Any samples would be sent to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. However, by the end of March, samples will be analyzed at the Public Health Lab of East Texas on the campus of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler.
If tests come back negative for SARS-CoV-2, the patient can go home and self-quarantine for 14 days, Harris said. All those in quarantine at home are required to take their temperature two or three times a day and report their readings to NET Health.
‘Pattern of disease’
If the patient again becomes sick, that will be reported to NET Health and Dr. Lewis Browne, the Gregg County health authority, Harris said. The patient also faces the possibility of being re-hospitalized.
Harris noted that CDC guidelines for COVID-19 have changed and may change again, because “the pattern of the disease is evolving.”
“We don’t recommend everyone running to their doctor and asking for a coronavirus test. … It doesn’t work like that. You have to fit the criteria,” he said. “If you don’t feel well, see your doctor. You could have a cold or the flu.”
Even when all 10 Texas labs that can test for SARS-CoV-2 are operating, they will only be able to process about 125 samples per day, according to a March 5 news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Gregg County officials will decide how much information is released regarding the number of people in quarantine or isolation, Harris said.
“That is determined by what information is available at the time,” he added. “We don’t want to put out false information that may cause a panic. Information that is put out is based on what is going on at that time and what we know. We like to have our facts straight before we put information out to the county.”
Preparing for patients
The two major Gregg County medical centers also are preparing for potential COVID-19 patients.
Christus hospitals and clinics have included patients’ travel history in the screening process for a number of years, Anderson said. Doing so helps determine their risk of exposure to various emerging diseases.
In the case of COVID-19, “If a patient meets the current CDC criteria and is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the (coronavirus), we will isolate the patient in a private room and take proper respiratory precautions to safely assess and treat them,” Anderson said via email.
If COVID-19 patients “require hospitalization after screening … we have identified a portion of Christus Good Shepherd facilities as the best place to allow us to isolate and safely care for any potential patients without risk of transmission to other parts of the facility,” he continued.
Anderson stressed that Christus Good Shepherd has infection control policies and procedures in place at all times. These range from isolating patients to making sure that medical personnel have appropriate personal protective equipment.
“Our teams train and prepare to treat patients for infectious diseases year-round,” Anderson said, noting that this is flu season.
“We are regularly reviewing our supplies and personal protective equipment, and we have everything we need for screening travelers. To ensure proper stewardship of our resources, we will follow the CDC’s guidance for extended use and limited reuse of N95 (masks) and other personal protective equipment as necessary,” he added.
Christus Good Shepherd is keeping abreast of the latest CDC updates, preparing staffing plans, reviewing and updating patient care and patient transfer procedures and collaborating with local, state, regional and national health care partners and agencies, Anderson said.
All members of the community should practice “good respiratory hygiene habits,” such as frequently washing their hands and coughing or sneezing into their elbows rather than their hands, Anderson added.
Developing a response plan
In an emailed statement, Longview Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Libby Bryson said, “Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases. We have been educating our team members on the infection control protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19, just as we do for other types of infectious diseases,” she continued. “We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed.
“When a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition are coordinated with the health department,” she said. “We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.”
Gregg County’s Harris said if COVID-19 is identified locally, “we will be ready.”
“If we need to coordinate and help out other Northeast Texas counties, we will be happy to do that. We have to work together in order to combat this,” he said, “I want to let the public know: Do not quit doing your daily activities. Use precautionary measures.
“Don’t rely on everything you see on social media,” he stressed.