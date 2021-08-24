The Smith County Jail is temporarily housing inmates at Gregg County’s Marvin A. Smith Criminal Justice Center, as that jail deals with plumbing issues that made a portion of its north jail facility unusable.
On Monday, the Gregg County Commissioners Court approved an agreement to allow Smith County to temporarily house inmates in what is currently an unused facility. Sheriff Maxey Cerliano previously has said that the jail’s staffing issues meant he did not have enough personnel to operate the Marvin A. Smith Center, so it was “depopulated” in June. That’s an important term when it comes to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards: The County has continued to maintain the Marvin A. Smith and left the utilities on so it doesn’t have to go through a re-inspection process for it to be used again.
“Our friends at Smith County had an emergency occur on Aug. 13,” Cerliano told commissioners and needed assistance housing inmates.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian said the north jail facility had “severe plumbing issues.”
“Sheriff Smith reached out to Sheriff Cerliano who graciously agreed to help us out with temporarily housing of these inmates,” he said.
Smith County is providing all the personnel needed to supervise the inmates. Smith County will be allowed to use Marvin A. Smith free of charge, Cerliano said.
He said the inmates that will be housed there are positive for COVID-19. A little more than a week ago, Smith County’s jail had more than 100 inmates with COVID-19. Christian said that number was down to 15 active cases in inmates and nine detention officers on Monday. He said Smith County will use Gregg County’s space for a few weeks.
Cerliano said the Gregg County Jail’s staffing issues meant it has turned down four requests from area counties and the U.S. Marshal’s service to house inmates.
“We’ve got the beds,” but not the staff, Cerliano said.
On Friday, Gregg County had no COVID-positive inmates, Cerliano said. However, as of Monday the jail had two, after a couple of people who were arrested over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived at the jail, Cerliano said after Monday’s meeting of the commissioners. Two staff members, who were vaccinated, also have COVID-19.
Also on Monday, commissioners conducted a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 29.75 cents per $100 valuation, which would be 3.5 cents more than the current rate of 26.25 cents per $100 valuation. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt has said 2 cents of that would go for raises for Gregg County’s law enforcement personnel, with the reminder attributed to increases in county indigent health care and indigent defense costs, as well as other cost increases.
In Gregg County, the average home value went from $126,941 in 2020 to $131,718 in 2021, a 3.8 percent increase. Information from the county says that means the tax on an average homestead will go from $333.22 to $391.86. That’s a $58.64 increase, or 17.6%. Overall, the tax rate will generate about $26.3 million in revenue, a 13.85% or $3.2 million increase.
Commissioners will vote on the tax rate during a meeting at 10 a.m. Monday in the commissioners courtroom at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Jim Cogar was the lone person to speak during the public hearing, expressing his support for increasing the tax rate to pay for raises for law enforcement. However, he asked the commissioners to consider a vetting process for hiring officers that considers how they react in stressful situations.
Commissioners also accepted a $200,000 grant from the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority to help pay for a $400,000 traffic signal at George Richey and McCann Roads in Longview. The county, city and Longview Economic Development Corp. also are contributing.