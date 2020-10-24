Almost 37% of Gregg County’s registered voters have cast ballots in the first 10 days of early voting, putting the county on pace to beat its total vote tally from the last presidential election year.
That percentage also is higher than in Smith County, where 31.8% of registered voters had gone to the polls as of Thursday evening, and Harrison County, which was at 33% also as of Thursday.
The Gregg County Elections Office reported 26,876 ballots have been cast as of Thursday along with a total of 72,983 registered voters.
In 2016, 25,828 ballots were cast in the first 10 days of early voting, which was 37.5% of Gregg County’s 68,833 registered voters. A total of 31,203 votes were cast in the 2016 general election.
Austin’s National Public Radio station reported Friday that more than 3 million Texans between the ages of 18 and 29 have voted through Wednesday.
Spring Hill High School senior David Mcfatridgy plans to join that group when he votes for the first time next week.
“I think it’s important to have your voice heard,” he said. “I made my opinion known growing up, and now I’m making my voice heard on the ballot.”
Mcfatridgy said some of the issues he cares about this election are plans to address the pandemic and the economy.
Many high school students just vote the way their parents do, he said, but he believes young people should research and form their own opinions.
Mcfatridgy said he has been following the presidential debates for his own interest and for class.
White Oak High School senior Dylan Carrell, who cast a ballot with his mother, Robin, last week, is another first-time voter.
“My parents have always talked to me about (voting),” he said. “When I was around 16 years old, they taught me it’s always important to get your voice out there and be heard. They always told me to do the right things and don’t be scared what other people think about you.”
Carrell said he waited in line for about 30 minutes to vote and did not know how to work the ballot machine, but once his mom showed him how to cast his ballot, he felt good about doing so.
He said in his class, they watched former presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan debate, which was not like the debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I watched the first (debate) — it was just like a circus,” Carrell said. “I was hoping that this past debate would be more presidential, more calm.”
But Carrell said it did not feel that way, and the debate made him nervous.
“I want to get a president that can represent the United States in a good manner and someone that can be a good leader with everything happening right now,” he said. “I advise all these young voters, and everyone else that can vote, to cast your vote. This election is pretty crazy, and it’s important for you to get voice heard.”
Chelsea Laury, 19, of Longview also recently voted in her first election.
“I’ve never been excited to vote until this election,” she said. “I never thought it would have been something to look forward to because people haven’t been hyping it up until now, and I think it’s because people think Trump is so scary.”
She said this election feels different from others because of animosity between the Democratic and Republican parties.
“I’m just really sick of the division.” Laury said.
Laury, who started a petition to remove the Confederate statue from the Gregg County Courthouse lawn, said she also has paid attention to local and state elections since she has started meeting her local officials.
She also said climate change, COVID-19 and systemic racism are all issues she cares about this election cycle. She said she especially cares about COVID-19 because she has lost two family members to the virus.
“I feel like those people didn’t have to go that way, and if wearing masks didn’t become a political thing, I feel like we could have saved a lot of people,” she said.
Early voting continues through Friday. Election Day is Nov. 3.