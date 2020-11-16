Gregg County Commissioners canvassed election results Monday, as the county recorded more than 48,000 ballots in the general election.
Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said 48,161 Gregg County voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. They represented 65.95% of the county's total registered voters. There are 73,027 registered voters in Gregg County.
"That was a really good turnout for this election," she said. "People were ready to get to the polls."
Nealy described this year's election as "unusual" as the COVID-19 pandemic forced social distancing at the polls. Additionally, city and school elections, which are typically held in May, were combined with the general election this year after being delayed in May because of the pandemic.
Typically, about half of voters cast ballots during early voting and half vote on Election Day, Nealy said. This year, early votes accounted for about 79% of total ballots cast. The county also saw almost as many people vote by mail as on Election Day, she said.
Of those who voted, 4,831 people cast absentee ballots; 38,020 people voted in person during early voting; and 5,310 people cast ballots in person on Election Day, according to information provided by Nealy. In 2016, 41,618 votes were cast, representing 59.97% of voters. In 2016, there were 69,403 registered voters in Gregg County.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd commended Nealy and her office for their work during the election process this year.
"That was a monumental job," Boyd said.
In other business Monday, commissioners also approved funding agreements with the Kilgore Public Library and Longview Museum of Fine Arts. The funding agreements call for Gregg County to give $7,000 to Kilgore Public Library and to pay $3,000 to LMFA for exhibition of artwork at the East Texas Regional Airport.
The county also approved a memorandum of understanding for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for White Oak ISD to reimburse the school district up to $32,796 for technology purchased for its students. White Oak ISD previously participated in the "Operation Connectivity" program through the Texas Education Agency that allowed the school district to buy 400 iPads and 65 wireless hotspots at a discount.
"These devices will allow our students to continue receiving high-quality remote instruction in the event of quarantine or shutdown situations," Megan Lawson, chief financial officer for White Oak ISD, wrote in a letter to the county.
The amount paid by the school district for the technology was then eligible for a $1 to $1 match from the state through the Local Match Reimbursement Program, up to the amount that the county could share from its Coronavirus Relief Funds. White Oak ISD requested up to $32,796 from Gregg County, which commissioners granted Monday in the memorandum of understanding with the district.
Commissioners also renewed contracts with attorneys Molly Larison, Edward Choy, Zachary Austin and Barrett Hunt for indigent defense services. Contracts for the four attorneys show that each can work a maximum of 450 cases a year at a total cost of $72,000 annually, or $6,000 per month. The county reapproved the contracts in a 3-1 vote with Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo casting the opposing vote.