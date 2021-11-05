Seven-year-old Isaac Nichols had his hands full Friday afternoon.
One hand held a fidget toy. The other held the hand of his 2-year-old brother, Elyjah, as the pair headed back into the gym at Longview First United Methodist Church. A couple hours earlier, the brothers were adopted by Airron and LaQuavein Nichols during an emotional court hearing.
“When the judge said today, ‘Alright, it’s been granted,’ ” all of us just lost it,” LaQuavein Nichols said. “All of us were emotional, even Isaac.”
The Nichols were among seven families with adoptions that became final Friday at the Gregg County Courthouse. Twelve children in total were adopted.
Though National Adoption Day is not until Nov. 20, the county opted to celebrate it a little early with families gathering for a reception at the church after the hearings. Representatives from the Department of Family Protective Services, East Texas CASA, Buckner and other organizations also were at the event.
“I’ve been doing this job for 11 years now,” 307th District Court Judge Tim Womack said, speaking at the reception after spending the morning granting adoptions. “This is the most wonderful and happiest day of my job.”
He thanked the parents for taking in the children as their own and loving them through difficult circumstances, behavioral issues, emotional issues and trauma.
“I pray that we find more and more people like you because we certainly need them,” Womack said.
The Nichols family started by becoming foster parents to the two boys when they found out they could not have children after trying for two years.
“We’ve always talked about fostering and adoption, but we just thought it would be after we have our own children,” LaQuavein Nichols said. “But God saw it differently for us, so we decided to go for it — and it was the best decision that we’ve ever made.”
Airron Nichols said the process to adopt the two boys has been long and, at times, stressful.
“It was a challenge at first because we were dealing with, at the time, a 5-year-old who came out of a very traumatic situation and an 8-month-old who operated as a newborn,” LaQuavein Nichols said. “There were a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of draining moments, but just to see the growth is so rewarding.”
Hearing positive reports from school and seeing the two boys grow has been a blessing to the couple.
“I feel like I’m still on a cloud,” LaQuavein said. “Emotionally, after a year and a half, we are able to take a breath and have that sigh of relief. You don’t realize how anxious you've been until you’re able to take that deep breath.”
The family is still hosting foster children and has a teenager placed with them.
Each family at Friday's ceremony received gift bags, baskets with a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You'll Go!” and other items donated by community partners.
Adoption Specialist Lee Ann Walston was the case worker on three of the adoption cases for the day. She said she has two more that will move forward this month.
“It’s nice because usually when we come into the situation, these families have already a year of dealing with CPS, not knowing if they’re going to be able to keep this child forever,” Walston said. “Being able to finalize everything and give them that peace of mind that this kid’s not going anywhere.”