Gregg County is moving its indigent burial program to a cremation program because Grace Hill Cemetery is almost out of space.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court on Monday approved changes to the county’s Pauper Remains Policy.
Cremation is now the preferred option for disposing of the body of a deceased person who qualifies under the program. The policy allows the county to make exceptions based on religion or for veterans, Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said.
Longview City Secretary Angie Shepard had notified the county health department about the shortage of plots at Grace Hill Cemetery, which the city owns and operates.
“We’re out of space,” she said in an interview later this week. “We were selling single spaces to individuals. ... We had to stop that and only save what we have for indigent burials.”
Some plots haven’t been used but already have been sold. After that, cemetery has 12 plots available.
Shepard said the city typically sees two or three indigent burials by the county each year, and the city hopes the spaces last two or three more years.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo said he voted against the change because he believes other options should have been considered before adopting the policy.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said the county has been considering the change for some time and that the change puts Gregg County more in line with how other counties handle indigent burials.
In other business Monday, commissioners approved providing additional money for autopsy expenses as requested by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox. Commissioners approved an additional $17,000 for autopsies ordered by Jameson and an additional $20,000 for autopsies ordered by Cox.
Jameson said autopsies are required in such instances as suspected foul play and fire and drowning deaths, or in fatal wrecks involving an intoxicated driver, among other instances. He said he’s already ordered 27 autopsies this year, at a cost of $2,000 to $2,500 each. The number of autopsies will vary from year to year, he said, but this year is somewhere between five and 10 above what he normally sees.
Cox did not return a message left at his office this week.