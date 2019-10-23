A “Dark Fate” awaits unwanted tires in Gregg County.
Enter the Tiremenator, a hydraulic-powered machine that slices tires into pieces small enough to be taken to the landfill.
Unlike Terminator — the title character of a science fiction movie franchise — the Tiremenator is here to stay.
Using more than 3,000 pounds of pressure, the Gregg County-built machine slices tires like a paper cutter.
Users must be careful with their fingers.
“That thing is very, very dangerous,” Gregg County Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said, “and I am specifically not a nice guy when we go to run it. We’ve got two guys that run it, ... and we run it with extreme personal care.”
It was constructed and is operated entirely by Pct. 1 employees.
In five years, Gregg County has accepted 3,487 old tires during Clean-Up Days. No tire has met the Tiremenator and lived.
The next Gregg County Clean-Up Day is 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at county precinct barns in Longview and Kilgore.
Before 2014, county mowers encountered a high number of unwanted tires hidden in high weeds along local roads, which jolted equipment repair costs, McKinney said.
So he went to Collin County, which had won the 2013 Best Practices Award from the Texas Association of Counties for The Tire Shark, a homemade tire slicer made by the Collin County Public Works division.
The Tire Shark cut Collin County’s tire disposal costs by about 96%, according to a statement from the county.
After meeting with a welder instrumental in building The Tire Shark, Gregg County Pct. 1 workers needed two tries and about $7,800 in old and new materials to successfully mold the Tiremenator.
McKinney said it was still cheaper than buying a similar machine would’ve cost $55,000 and wouldn’t have accomplished exactly what Pct. 1 needed. It also was cheaper than taking tires to a place near Austin to be burned.
Tire shredders “are very hard to build. … You think it’s simple, but it’s not. It’s got to be precise,” the commissioner said. The first try at building the Tiremenator failed because “We were an inch and a quarter off, and it bent that shaft. It catches so much power coming down.”
Pct. 1 mowers have come upon only one roadside tire in the past five years.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown was introduced to the Tiremenator shortly after his election last year. His road and bridge crews often take old tires to Pct. 1.
“It’s been very convenient to take our tires over there,” Brown said. “We find tires on the side of the road all of the time.”
Don’t expect to see the Tiremenator in action Saturday.
McKinney said the nearly three dozen employees, jail trusties and community service workers will be too busy during Clean-Up Day accepting household trash, old appliances, tires and other bulk items from as many as 200 to 300 residents.
Pct. 1 workers will crank up the Tiremenator sometime next week.
After the tires are sliced, the pieces are tossed into a large dumpster that the county leases from a landfill at about $65 a month.
The landfill then picks up the filled dumpster at a $300 cost to the county, which has been budgeted, McKinney said.
Pct. 1 guards the Tiremenator from all threats.
“We were asked by a city near here if they could borrow it, and the answer is ‘no.’ I do not loan it out,” McKinney said.
Sometimes, people drop off tires at a precinct barn gate, “but I don’t mind that,” McKinney said. “At least they’re not on the side of the road.”
The Tiremenator is one of many ideas that the county has implemented from other counties’ methods.
Pct. 1 installed a road sign-making room modeled from Collin County. It’s vehicle fuel system method was adopted from Wood County, it’s key safety system is from Denton County, and several Health Department and asphalt surfacing practices were learned from Brazos County.
Within the next year, some staffers will travel to McClendon County to learn about its inventory system and how it maintains oil-topped roads, McKinney said.
A sign at the Pct. 1 Barn tells employees that if they do the same thing today, they will get the same results.
“It doesn’t mean it’s all bad,” McKinney said, “but we try to get better.”