Daryl Gregg sees his upcoming role as the constable of Gregg County Pct. 4 as an opportunity to help.
The Gregg County commissioners on Monday appointed Gregg to fill the expired term left vacant when former Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig II resigned to take a job with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Gregg will be sworn into office in the next couple of weeks and will serve the remainder of Craig’s term, through 2024.
“This is an opportunity to serve the community of Precinct 4... .” Gregg said Monday afternoon.
He said he expects he will enjoy the job and said he already is planning to seek election as a Democrat.
While the constable’s job is to serve civil process documents, such as evictions, there’s “so much opportunity” to do other things and serve the community in a positive manner, Gregg said. He declined to discuss specifics yet, but said he has plans to establish programs to assist youth, for instance. He wants to be proactive, he said, and also will be available to assist the Longview Police Department and Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
Gregg, 53, is a Longview High School graduate and local developer, whose Gregg Estates is under construction at Birdsong Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
He’s also a previous Longview Police Officer and once worked for the Deep East Texas Narcotics Task Force.
He’ll become constable at a time when a federal eviction moratorium prompted by the pandemic is ending.
“It’s the job of the constable,” Gregg said. “I’ve got to make sure I approach these people prayerfully, and with humility and respectfulness.”
He said God “inspired” him a couple of years ago to work toward getting his peace officer licensing up to date. He didn’t know why at the time, he said, but said he had completed everything when he heard about the position opening up. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Gregg was the only person who had sought to be appointed constable and that he had updated his licensing with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown supported the appointment.
“I’m humbled. I’m thankful, and I’m grateful to all that are responsible for this appointment,” Gregg said.