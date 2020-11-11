Gregg County commissioners have postponed renewing the county’s contracts with attorneys for indigent defense as they consider whether revisions are needed in the agreements.
Gregg, like other counties across the state and nation, annually contracts with several attorneys for indigent defense. Gregg County has contracts with four attorneys: Zachary Austin, Edward Choy, Barrett Hunt and Molly Larison. The four attorneys provide legal representation to defendants who are unable to hire legal counsel.
Contracts for the four attorneys show that each can work a maximum of 450 cases a year at a total cost of $72,000 annually, or $6,000 per month.
The county’s contracts with the attorneys were up for renewal Monday with no proposed changes. However, Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo questioned that the contracts do not stipulate how much time attorneys should spend on cases nor do they say how many cases attorneys should handle each month.
Primo pointed out that one attorney may handle 50 cases in a month while another attorney oversees 10 cases, but they receive the same pay.
“I’m wondering if there should be a sliding scale,” he said.
The maximum total of 450 cases per year breaks down to an average of 30 to 40 cases per month, but Primo noted the contracts do not stipulate a minimum number of cases that each attorney should represent.
In the last 16 months, more than 1,600 cases have passed through Gregg County’s judicial system, and just four have been to trial, according to data provided by Primo. He said the data was compiled from county clerk’s office records.
“Their contract requires them to provide zealous legal service to their clients,” Primo said.
The commissioner questioned whether indigent defendants are getting a fair shake after providing the data that he says show defendants are overwhelmingly entering pleas but not going to trial.
“Everyone is entitled to fair justice,” he said.
Primo said he wanted to hear from Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Kent Phillips on the matter. Phillips was presiding over court hearings Monday morning. Commissioners tabled discussion on the contracts until their next meeting to allow for Phillips to provide input.
In other business Monday, commissioners named Nancy Manning as the records management officer, a non-elected position in the county. She will succeed David Davis, who retired Oct. 31.
Commissioners also approved a funding agreement to give $18,000 to East Texas Child Advocates, which provides services to abused and neglected children in the county. The county also approved a funding agreement to give $10,000 to the Greater Longview United Way, which acts as a bridge between residents who need health or human services and the organizations who provide those services.