Gregg County commissioners’ Thursday meeting agenda includes possibly approving demolition of a community building.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd will request to tear down the Liberty City Community Building as it “has become uninhabitable and has not been in use for some time,” according to the agenda.
Also Thursday, commissioners will consider approving Crystal Bryant to act as administrator to ensure all Gregg County employees receive certified Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) cybersecurity training by June 14, as required annually by state law.
Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday on the third floor of the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.