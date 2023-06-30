Another request to bypass the county's bidding process for a contract spurred heavy discussion Thursday for the second straight meeting among Gregg County commissioners.
State law authorizes commissioners to grant an exemption for a "personal or professional service," which essentially negates seeking bids.
Earlier this month, an item to grant a discretionary exemption to hire Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson as the county's fee and collections service barely passed after some commissioners questioned the lack of a bidding process.
At the time, Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo said the county should seek bids for any major purchase or project.
An exemption was requested Thursday for McCall, Parkhurst & Horton law firm of Dallas for services related to the county's planned November bond referendum.
In March, Gregg County commissioners approved placing a more than $19 million bond measure on the ballot to fund the construction of a 13,000-square-foot parking facility and office space in downtown Longview near the courthouse.
Commissioners previously approved spending $1.2 million to purchase property on the site of the former Regions Bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets.
Jeff Gulbas of McCall, Parkhurst & Horton attended Thursday's meeting to answer questions and spoke with commissioners about what the type of work the firm would provide as bond counsel.
He added the firm just assisted with a successful bond measure in Smith County to build a new courthouse.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said while he understands some of the commissioners disagree with approving a discretionary exemption, not every project or purchase is the same and should be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Danny Craig asked why the county wouldn't take the opportunity to consider another company for the legal work, and County Auditor Rebekah Acres said the Dallas law firm is well qualified, has a long history of working with the county and was recommended by Hilltop Securities, the county's financial advisor.
In the 1980s, McCall, Parkhurst & Horton worked with Gregg County on the extension of the courthouse, according to Stoudt.
"Well, how would we know nobody else would be qualified?" Craig asked.
He added he has nothing against the law firm, and if it was qualified, it would rise to the top through a bid process.
Acres said if the court decided to go forward with accepting proposals for legal services, it would be requests for qualifications (RFQs) and not bids. RFQs don't consider a price and are based off an entity's experience.
Additionally, a committee is appointed that scores the proposals based on their qualifications and ranks them to determine the most qualified.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said he has no problem with the firm's qualifications but added he understands Craig's point.
"It does seem like we get pushed sometimes into a time frame that we’re expected to make the decision right then," he said.
McKinney asked Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis if she would be able to send out the RFQ and have them back and reviewed by the committee in 30 days. She said she would do so if that's what the court decided.
Stoudt made a motion to approve the discretionary exemption for McCall, Parkhurst & Horton and was seconded by Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick. Wingo and Craig opposed it, and McKinney abstained, which meant the item failed.
Stoudt instructed Davis to begin seeking proposals.
After the meeting, Craig said he wanted to allow for the proposal process because it's "just the right thing to do."
"I have no doubt (McCall, Parkhurst & Horton) can do the job, but there may be others who could," Craig said. "They being who and what they say they are, they’ll rise to the top."
Stoudt said the next steps would be for the court to begin scheduling special meetings to go through the bid process, which would take about 30 days. The county has until Aug. 9 to file the bond referendum with the state, which will either approve it for placement on the November ballot or reject it.
Davis added the bidding process will cost the county money "because there's a big cost of advertisement and time."
Stoudt said the minimum cost for the requests for qualifications process is $3,600, and the maximum is $10,000. The final cost depends on how many hours go into working and completing the process.
Had McCall, Parkhurt & Horton been granted the exemption, it would have been paid based on a percentage negotiated by the county. The same is true if the process goes forward and a different entity is hired.
However, whichever firm ends up providing legal services won't get paid if the bond measure ultimately fails, Stoudt said.
He said the court has called a special meeting for 8 a.m. Monday to begin the process and appoint the scoring committee that will review the proposals.