Court reporter salaries. Elected law enforcement salaries. Salaries in the sheriff’s office.
They could all increase in the next Gregg County budget, as officials continue to struggle with hiring, vacancies and state requirements affecting salaries in a variety of positions. Similar issues are affecting other counties and agencies in Texas.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said during Thursday’s commissioners meeting that the cost of his request to fund raises in the sheriff’s office would come to $1.2 million. However, he said a state grant would make up for almost half of that.
“$4,800 for every, man and woman that has a TCOLE license,” Cerliano said, referring to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and his 2023-24 budget request.
“I’m standing up in front of you saying I need $1.2 million more for law enforcement,” he said, as he pointed to increases the county already has made in pay in the sheriff’s office in the past couple of years. He said the office is authorized for 260 positions, with 35 openings, including jailers, deputies and dispatchers.
The state also raised the minimum pay for jailers and peace officers, and his budget reflects that, he said.
Cerliano added, however, that Gregg County will receive $500,000 through a new rural law enforcement grant to help offset the proposed increased personnel costs. That grant, he said, could be used for personnel or equipment.
“You look at my budget request — there are no capital items,” including no vehicle purchases, he said.
Instead, he said it’s more important to address pay.
“Our priority is addressing the needs of our staff,” Cerliano said.
He also told commissioners that the money the state is providing is part of the state’s base budget and will be difficult to remove in the future.
The 2023-24 Gregg County budget won’t be formally presented until August, but Budget Director Linda Bailey explained that state law requires the county to publish public notices about the proposed salaries of elected officials before then.
The county judge and commissioners are not set to receive raises, but commissioners supported raising the pay of constables and justices of the peace and extending them the same educational incentive pay as other county law enforcement officers receive.
Bailey also introduced a possible raise in longevity pay, which provides one payment a year to employees based on their tenure. Next year’s budget would have been funded for that program with $145,000. Doubling that changes the cost to $290,000.
That changes longevity pay for employees with five to nine years of service from $240 to $480, or employees with 20 or more years of service from $960 to $1,920, for instance.
“The people who are staying here deserve more money,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo. “Longevity pay is just a portion of that.”
Wingo also supported increasing Cerliano’s salary by $10,000. Wingo is a former longtime employee of the sheriff’s office.
Wingo said Cerliano should get more than the $4,800 increase other law enforcement officers would receive.
“His responsibility level far outweighs any other law enforcement officer in the county,” Wingo said.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners voted to hire the Dallas law firm McCall, Parkhurst & Horton to provide services related to the county’s planned November bond referendum.
It’s the same firm commissioners had considered hiring in June through a process that would have allowed them to avoid seeking competitive bids since it involves a “personal or professional service.
After a failed vote at the June meeting to skip the bid process, the county instead solicited bids and a committee reviewed the five bids that were received.
McCall, Parkhurst & Horton’s contract calls for a base fee of $11,700, in addition to fees dependent on the principal amount of the bond.