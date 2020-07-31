After the Gregg County Commissioners Court heard more people speak Thursday either for or against the removal of a Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn, one commissioner says it’s time to take a vote.
Nine speakers received two minutes each to voice their opinions to the court at its regular meeting Thursday morning.
Of the nine, one person spoke in favor of keeping the statue. The other eight called the statue a reminder of slavery and segregation that needs to be removed.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown said he plans to submit a letter asking for the item to be placed on the court’s Aug. 17 agenda.
“We’ll be voting on the statue to be removed,” Brown said. “There’s been a lot of talk, and we listen to both sides. We need to vote on it.”
County Judge Bill Stoudt said the court has been listening to public comment on the issue for the past month.
While Stoudt declined comment on his personal feelings regarding the monument, he said he was looking forward to seeing Brown’s letter and would further discuss it when the item is officially on the agenda.
“The process would be the same as any other item on the agenda,” he said.
Brown said he is “totally for removing the statue.”
“It brings too much division in the county,” Brown said. “We need to heal as a country and as a county, so if removing that statute means healing, then that’s what we need to do.”
The monument was erected in 1910 in a Longview park and was moved to the courthouse lawn in 1932.
Brown said the statue means the same thing to him as it means to those who have said they want the monument removed from the courthouse lawn.
“I have to walk up and look at that statue outside,” Brown said. “You feel kind of defeated when you walk up and see it as soon as you walk into the courthouse.”
Brown said the court is working on a solution to the issue.
“We’re trying to come to some kind of compromise so we can resolve this issue,” Brown said.
The first person to speak during public comment was Longview City Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, who reminded the court that discussion of removing the monument was first introduced “years ago.”
“The person inquiring about it was told that it would never happen,” Snoddy said. “Today, we’re talking about the same argument, but the times are much different.”
She said the members of the court are “worried about offending your constituents.”
“But there are black and brown people that live in Gregg County, as well,” Snoddy said.
”As one of many African Americans living in Gregg County, … I say removal of the monument is not only the right thing to do, it is the only thing to do. Every life in this city is important,” she said.
Snoddy said that the fight for removing the monument is a fight for change.
Steve Crane, a member of the Longview NAACP, referenced Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.
”Because they acted, we now have civil rights legislation that protects many against all kinds of forms of discrimination,” Crane said. “In fact, Commissioner Brown, that’s one reason why you’re here today.”
Crane called on the court to make a decision regarding the monument.
“Are we going to allow a monument to racism stand in this place of justice? Are we going to have the courage to remove it?” Crane said.
One speaker made a comparison of American slavery and the Confederacy to Nazi Germany.
“Right after the failure of Nazi Germany, they were given two options. Either join the rest of the world and rid themselves of everything anti-Semitic that had to do with the Nazi party or continue doing what they were doing and pay the price,” Kelly Ramon said. “So, Germany made the wise decision to join the rest of the world and detox everything affiliated with Nazism, and preserve it in museums for the whole world to see. In the U.S., however, we did nothing to detox the ideals of the Confederacy, nor did we establish boundaries on what should be appropriate and what types of symbols should be established in front of our federal buildings.”
Chelsea Laury has addressed the court several times regarding the issue.
“I know you’re all probably tired of seeing me, but I’m tired of seeing a statue every day so I guess we’re even,” Laury said.
Laury told the court that she developed an anxiety issue by dealing with prejudice at school when she was younger, but now, she said she feels confident to speak up for what she believes in.
“I was raised to believe that everybody has a right to justice and equal treatment,” she said. “Now, I don’t envy you guys’ positions. It can’t be easy to make these kinds of difficult decisions on a regular basis.”
Laury encouraged the court to “do the right thing.”
“Knowing what has happened and seeing the direction this country’s going in, it’s your moral obligation to do what’s right,” she said. “I would hate to see Longview get left behind.”
Lawrence Courington of Gregg County Historical Museum was the lone voice in support of keeping the monument.
“It was erected not to celebrate the Confederacy, but to remember and memorialize those young men that fought for what they believed in, not slavery, but state rights,” Courington said.
He argued that most of the men who fought from the area did not own slaves, citing a relative of his who was a coal miner.
“They say that history repeats itself because nobody was listening the first time,” Courington siad. “If they keep taking away our history, we will forget the causes of what happened.”
He turned and spoke to the gallery, saying, “I doubt anybody in here can tell you the reason. Tell me the reason why that war started in the first place.”
The next meeting for the Gregg County Commissioners Court is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the courthouse.